UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Seize Truckload Of Dry Fruit In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:19 PM

Customs seize truckload of dry fruit in Rajanpur

A team of customs officials seized a truckload of dry fruit worth millions of rupees near Rakhi Gaarj,a mountainous tribal area in Dera Ghazi Khan district on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : A team of customs officials seized a truckload of dry fruit worth millions of rupees near Rakhi Gaarj,a mountainous tribal area in Dera Ghazi Khan district on Tuesday.

Acting on information conveyed by a customs officer Fayyaz Anwar regarding alleged smuggling bid, additional collector customs Multan Ali Abbas Gardezi deputed a team led by deputy collector Amjad Aman Leghari and comprising customs inspectors DG Khan Asif Sindhu and Shahnawaz to check the route.

Customs team continued patrolling DG Khan-Fort Monroe road throughout the last night and spotted a truck parked outside a hotel near Rakhi Gaarj.

Upon checking, it was found that the customs clearance paper was meant for Raisins (Kishmish) but the vehicle was different, not the one mentioned in clearance documents. The truck was on way from Balochistan to Faisalabad (Punjab).

Customs officials have started off-loading the dry fruit to see if it also carried something else that may be illegal, a customs official Asif Sindhu told APP.

The driver and cleaner of the truck have escaped. Customshave started further legal action under customs act 1969.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Balochistan Punjab Hotel Driver Road Vehicle Dera Ghazi Khan Monroe May From Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP Under-Secretary praises Emirates Health Serv ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May Change Urban Geographies, ..

3 minutes ago

Environmental pollution reduces due to lockdown

3 minutes ago

Global HR bodies demand immediate release of Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Germany plans new curbs on foreign takeovers

1 minute ago

Two killed in road accident in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.