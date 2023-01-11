Customs seize truckload of smuggled items worth Rs 41.5m

A team of Anti-Smuggling Organization, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Multan has intercepted and seized a truck trailer at Multan Motorway M-5 that was carrying smuggled items worth approximately Rs 41.5 million, customs officials said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A team of Anti-Smuggling Organization, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Multan has intercepted and seized a truck trailer at Multan Motorway M-5 that was carrying smuggled items worth approximately Rs 41.5 million, customs officials said on Wednesday.

The truck-trailer bearing registration number E-7056 was valued around Rs 10 million while the duties and tax evaded were assessed at approximately Rs 30 million, officials said.

The detailed examination of truck trailer led the recovery of smuggled miscellaneous items/goods including 3150 kilogram curtain cloth of assorted color, 2478kg polyester gents suiting/shirting cloth (woven), 1200kg Sofa cloth of assorted color, 700kg polyester ladies printed fabric of assorted colors, 1920kg polyester ladies Net Fabric of assorted colors.

Total weight of fabric was found to be 9448 kilograms. Moreover, 400 LTV tyres of different brands and sizes in new condition, and 200 cartons of cigarette filter paper weighing 2400kg were also taken into custody.

Officials said that CIF Value of goods was estimated at Rs 41.5 million and duty and taxes evaded to the tune of approximately Rs 30 million.