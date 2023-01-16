Customs Seize Truckload Of Smuggled Items Worth Rs 5.5 Million
Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 08:59 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Smuggling Organization (ASO) of Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Multan on Monday seized a truckload of smuggled items worth around Rs 5.58 million.
ASO Multan staff detained miscellaneous goods including cloth, welding rod, tyres, and tiles from a Hino Mazda truck, SLS-08-1590, officials said.
They said that the goods recovered were valued at Rs 5.58 million loaded on the truck.
Further investigations were in progress.