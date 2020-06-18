UrduPoint.com
Customs Seized Drug Worth Of Rs. 30.2 Million

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) ::Custom Department and Dera Police jointly conducted a raid on Thursday and seized drugs worth of Rs. 30.2 million from a truck, the driver of the truck, however, managed to escape, an official of the Dera Customs Police confirmed.

Customs Police seized more than Rs. 30.2 million worth of cannabis.

Customs Police inspected a truck and seized a large consignment of drugs coming from Balochistan via Dera Ismail Khan to Punjab, Sindh and abroad, according to customs officials.

Inspector Mian Muhammad Adeel led by Customs Superintendent Dera Imtiaz Afridi and Inspector Zia-ur-Rehman along with the customs Police team tried to stop the suspicious Henotruck number TKS-723 during a blockade at Dera Drabin Road Kalachi junction.

The truck driver tried to flee instead of stopping and a team of customs police chased the truck and opened fire to stop it.

During the chase and firing, the driver took advantage and fled, leaving the truck.

According to customs officials, hidden boxes were made inside the truck and packets of hashish were hidden in the truck. During the search, 1080 kg of hashish was recovered from the truck. The drug was to be smuggled out of Punjab. Customs Superintendent Imtiaz Afridi said they were trying to reach the real culprit by seizing the truck and further investigating underway.

