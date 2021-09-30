UrduPoint.com

Customs Seizes 10 Containers Of Smuggled Goods

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Customs intelligence has seized 10 containers of smuggled items, eight in Lahore and two in Multan, worth Rs 500 million and arrested 16 accused during the ongoing crackdown.

This was disclosed by Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Lahore Collector Basit Maqsood Abbasi while giving a press briefing on Thursday.

He said that not only storage places of the smuggled goods were targeted but surveillance at strategic points of all road networks was maintained. He said operations were carried out in four districts of Punjab: Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur and Lahore, simultaneously.

He said some containers with smuggled goods fled back to Balochistan during the crackdown.

He said the detained trucks belonged to the New Balochistan Goods Company, owned by notorious smuggler Nabi Buksh. The seized goods included fabric, tyres, milk, juice, dry fruits, welding electrodes etc.

During the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22, the Collectorate of Enforcement and Directorate of I&I, Lahore made 141 seizures of miscellaneous goods like POL products, cloth, cigarettes, auto-parts, fabrics, betel nuts, skimmed milk, welding rods, tyres, luxury vehicles and electronics, he said and added the net value of seized goods during first quarter of 2020-21 was Rs.3800 million which was way higher than the value of seized goods in first quarter of 2020-21.

