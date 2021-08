Customs seizes 138 kg Charas in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Collector Customs Intelligence, Sukkur, Irfan Mangi, and his team seized about 138 kilograms of Charas (Marijuana), said a Custom Intelligence Official Sukkur on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Collector Customs Intelligence, Sukkur, Irfan Mangi, and his team seized about 138 kilograms of Charas (Marijuana), said a Custom Intelligence Official Sukkur on Monday.

A team of the Customs Intelligence stopped a Mazda loaded with fruit and after searching it, recovered 138 kilograms of Charas, being smuggled from Quetta to Sukkur.