Customs Seizes 50,000 Kg Indian Made Cutch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Customs have seized huge quantity of Indian made cutch "Kattha" during a raid conducted late Monday night at a godown in Jodia Bazar area of the city.

The cutch weighing 50,000 kg wrapped in gunny bags was seized on a tip off by the Anti Smuggling Organization of Model Customs Collectorate Preventive Karachi, informed the spokesman for Customs.

Approximate value of the recovered cutch is Rs. 40 million.

Case has been registered and further investigations were underway.

