Customs Seizes 6.2 Kg Gold At Torkham

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Customs seizes 6.2 kg gold at Torkham

The Customs Collectorate Enforcement seized 6.2 kg gold at Export Terminal of Torkham Border and arrested four Afghan nationals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Customs Collectorate Enforcement seized 6.2 kg gold at Export Terminal of Torkham Border and arrested four Afghan nationals.

Customs official said vehicles carrying bananas and chemicals were checked at the export terminal and 6.

2kg gold concealed under the goods was recovered.

The officials said seized gold has a value of 60.5 million rupees in the market. Four Afghan nationals involved in gold smuggling were taken into custody.

The officials further said that Customs has called Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to ascertain if the amount from gold was being used in any terror activity,

