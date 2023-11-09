Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

Pakistan Customs in its recent drive has seized 8,157,200 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs.156 million during the period from October 30, 2023 to November 05, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Customs in its recent drive has seized 8,157,200 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs.156 million during the period from October 30, 2023 to November 05, 2023.

Accordingly, Pakistan Customs had constituted special teams to launch anti-smuggling operations against foreign origin cigarettes being smuggled into the country, said a news release here on Thursday.

Moreover, instructions have been issued to the anti-smuggling formations, including mobile squads deployed at various Collectorates and airports, to maintain constant vigilance on the illicit movement of cigarettes in the country.

Pakistan Customs reiterates its unwavering commitment to combat smuggling with utmost prudence and dedication.