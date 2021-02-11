UrduPoint.com
Customs Seizes Crystal Worth Rs 41 M From Parcel Booked For Bahrain, Arrests Accused

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Customs seizes crystal worth Rs 41 m from parcel booked for Bahrain, arrests accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Customs on Thursday seized amphetamine crystal from parcel being sent abroad and arrested the accused that booked the parcel.

According to a news release, the Customs authorities while checking parcels booked from within the country for abroad recovered 4.

10 kg of amphetamine crystal from 14 sealed tin packs of dry fruits which were being sent to Bahrain.

The approximated value of seized drugs in the international market was Rs 41 million.

Later, a special team arrested accused identified as Muhammad Ali, who had booked the parcel for Bahrain. The arrested was being further interrogated.

