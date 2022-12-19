Customs seizes foreign currency from two passengers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs arrested two passengers traveling abroad carrying foreign Currency illegally from Jinnah International Airport (JIAP).

According to the spokesman for Customs on Monday, the Airport Collectorate of Customs arrested two passengers traveling to Bangkok namely Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Asif after recovery of 9300 US Dollars, 217150 Indian Rupees, 445000 Korean, 12000 Philippine Peso, 2610 Thai Baht, and 190 Turkish Lira.

Further investigations were underway.

The spokesman added that during the last 15 days the Airport Collectorate had arrested four passengers and foiled three smuggling bids seizing foreign currency worth more than PKR 14.1 million.