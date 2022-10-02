Customs seizes foreign goods

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Customs Field Enforcement Unit recovered foreign goods during a search operation carried out at Rakhni, an area that shares a border with Punjab, Custom officials said on Sunday.

Dr.

Ata Baloch, Spokesman of Pakistan Customs said a large number of foreign goods were recovered on a tip off. "The goods were hidden under the cover of rotten apples," Seized items included cigarettes, papers, unhealthy Chinese salt, and a non-customs motorcycle.

"The value of the exported goods is about two million rupees; spokesman said. Further investigation is underway.