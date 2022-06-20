Customs seizes foreign goods worth over Rs 100 million

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Field Enforcement Unit (FEU) of Quetta Customs seized foreign goods worth over Rs 100 million besides four vehicles used in the smuggling bid in two separate operations conducted at Darakhshan Bolan area of Balochistan, said a customs official.

The Customs spokesman said that the Quetta Customs Field Enforcement on a tip-off carried out a raid at Bolan Darakhshan.

During the raid, the foreign goods including over 12,000 kg of cloth, 20,000 liters of petrol/ diesel, and 12,000 kg of chaliah were apprehended. Besides, four vehicles used in the smuggling attempt were also seized.

Chief Collector Balochistan Customs, Muhammad Sadiq, lauded the performance of raiding team.