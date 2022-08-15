Customs seizes four oil tankers carrying illegal diesel

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs Field Enforcement Units thwarting the smuggling bid seized thousands of liters of illegally smuggled diesel from four oil tankers and took the tankers under their custody.

Spokesman of the Pakistan Customs on Monday said, on a tip off, the Dalbandin Customs and Rakhni Customs Field Enforcement Units seized thousands of litres of foreign diesel from 4 oil tankers with the help of Levies at Dalbandin area of Balochistan and took the oil tankers into their custody.

Likewise, thousands of kilograms of betel nut were recovered from the hidden pockets of a truck and container, which were apparently loaded with household goods and apples.

One non-custom-paid vehicle, as well as 160 litres from various passenger buses were also apprehended.

"The total amount of the seized items was Rs 100 million," the spokesman further said.