Customs seizes goods worth over Rs 5 billion in Dera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Customs Enforcement Directorate, Dera Ismail Khan claimed to have foiled a major smuggling bid, recovering 116000 litres of foreign diesel.

Collector Customs Dr Karam Elahi said the action was taken based on information, leading to the seizure of 29 trucks on the CPEC highway in which a foreign diesel was being smuggled to other parts of the country.

He said that the value of the seized trucks and the diesel which were taken into custody had been reported to be more than Rs 213 million.

He said that anti-smuggling operations were ongoing in the southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with local police, motorway police, Pakistan Army, and intelligence agencies in light of the Federal government.

Referring to the performance of the department, Collector Customs Dr.

Karam Elahi said despite challenging circumstances and security concerns in recent months, Customs Enforcement has achieved extraordinary success against smuggling in D.I. Khan.

During this period, the customs authorities confiscated a variety of illegally smuggled goods including diesel, cigarettes, tires, dried fruits, fabric, vehicles, foreign Currency, mobile phones, and other valuable items worth more than Rs 5 billion.

He stated that the confiscated goods were auctioned by the government, contributing Rs 542 million to the national exchequer.

Dr. Karam Elahi vowed that Customs would continue to work closely with the Pakistan Army, police, and intelligence agencies against anti-state and anti-social elements.