Customs seizes huge consignment of opium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Customs Hyderabad region recovered a huge consignment of opium which was being smuggled to some parts of Sindh during snap checking in the outskirts of Sanghar district.

An official informed here Sunday that 120 kilograms of opium worth of around Rs.110 million in the international market was seized from a truck.

According to him, the narcotics were stored in 9 wooden boxes.

He said the Customs personnel signaled a truck to stop on Shahdadpur-Tando Adam road but the driver sped away.

The truck was chased for some distance but it was found abandoned as the driver and cleaner made their escape good.

The official said they had registered an FIR about the recovery, nominating unknown persons.