Customs Seizes Huge Quantity Of Betel Nuts In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Customs seizes huge quantity of betel nuts in Karachi

The Pakistan Customs on Saturday seized huge quantity of betel nuts in a raid conducted at a godown at City Station Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs on Saturday seized huge quantity of betel nuts in a raid conducted at a godown at City Station Karachi.

According to spokesman for Customs, the Anti Smuggling Organization Model Customs Collectorate Preventive Karachi on a tip off conducted a raid at a godown namely M/s Chaudhry Brothers Cargo Services (Super Parcel Express Pakistan Railway) City Railway Station (Godhi) and recovered 1.

6 tons of crushed betel nuts concealed in paint buckets.

Approximate value of the seized netel nuts is Rs. 16,83,000/-.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

