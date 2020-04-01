UrduPoint.com
Customs Seizes Huge Quantity Of Betel Nuts, Sodium Cyclamate

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Customs - Karachi in a raid recovered huge quantity of crushed betel nuts and Sodium Cyclamate (Made in Indonesia) from a factory near Banaras Colony/Metrowile, Mangopir Road, S.I.T.E, Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, during the raid conducted the other day, the Anti Smuggling Organization of Model Customs Collectorate Preventive Karachi recovered 38,400 kg of crushed betel nuts and 750 kg of Sodium Cyclamate.

The approx value of seized things is Rs. 31.6 Million.

