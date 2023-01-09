Customs seizes huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions

The Pakistan Customs authorities on Monday seized a huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions from Bolton Market area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Customs authorities on Monday seized a huge quantity of smuggled items worth millions from Bolton Market area.

According to the agency's spokesman, the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate seized huge quantity of smuggled foreign-brand cigarettes, Indian gutka, flavored tobacco, cosmetics and others.

Despite the resistance by the smugglers, the ASO team managed to transport the seized goods to ASO headquarters.

The approximate value of the seized smuggled items was over Rs. 70 million.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.