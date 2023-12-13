Customs seizes non-duty paid items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs Range Faisalabad seized a huge quantity of non-duty paid smuggled items during the last one week.

Inspector Custom Mansoor Nasir said here Wednesday that the squad conducted different raids and seized non-custom paid items including a vehicle, betel nuts, Gutka and Pista worth about Rs 129.

9 million. The government taxes and duty of Rs 15 million was applied on the items.

Legal action has been started against the accused involved in illegal business.