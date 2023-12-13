Customs Seizes Non-duty Paid Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:19 PM
The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Customs Range Faisalabad seized a huge quantity of non-duty paid smuggled items during the last one week
Inspector Custom Mansoor Nasir said here Wednesday that the squad conducted different raids and seized non-custom paid items including a vehicle, betel nuts, Gutka and Pista worth about Rs 129.
9 million. The government taxes and duty of Rs 15 million was applied on the items.
Legal action has been started against the accused involved in illegal business.