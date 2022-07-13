Customs seizes Rs 240m smuggled items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Customs department Faisalabad range seized non-duty paid and smuggled items worth about Rs 240 million during June.

A spokesperson for the department said here Wednesday that non-paid taxes and duty on seized items was estimated at around Rs 160 million.

The seized items included dry milk, mirror, cigarettes, tyres, door locks, polyester cloth, almond girri, monosodium glutamate, cumin seeds, medicine, betel nuts, black pepper etc.