Customs Seizes Smuggled Blankets

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Customs seizes smuggled blankets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Customs Enforcement Collectorate's Anti Smuggling Organization, Karachi seized a huge quantity of smuggled blankets in a raid conducted at a godown in Orangi Town area of the megalopolis.

A customs spokesman said on Friday the ASO carried out a raid at a godown in Orangi Town and seized 217 bundles of smuggled blankets worth over Rs 22 million.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

The spokesman added during the last four days the customs authorities had seized different smuggled items including betel nut and cooking oil from different parts of the city worth Rs 150 million.

