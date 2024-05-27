Customs Seizes Smuggled Cashews, Betel Nuts Worth Rs. 24 Million
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan Customs on Monday announced the seizure of a substantial quantity of smuggled cashews and betel nuts in separate operations.
A spokesman for Customs reported that the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate, acting on intelligence information, conducted a raid at a warehouse in Qasba Colony on Manghopir Road.
During this raid, they recovered 4500 kg of smuggled Indian roasted cashew nuts. The estimated value of the confiscated dry fruits is Rs. 20 million.
In another operation, the ASO of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate raided a warehouse in Babar Market, located in the Landhi area, and recovered 3200 kg of smuggled betel nuts. The estimated value of these betel nuts is Rs. 4 million.
Cases have been registered for both incidents, and further investigations are ongoing.
Recent Stories
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mid-Career officers visit ICT's Chief Commissioner's office13 minutes ago
-
Former federal minister calls on PM13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 45 kg drugs in nine operations23 minutes ago
-
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan39 minutes ago
-
HED for provision of uninterrupted power, drinking water in examination halls43 minutes ago
-
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine46 minutes ago
-
GC Alumnai decides to establish state-of-the art hospital in Hyderabad53 minutes ago
-
Two children burnt to death, four injured in house fire1 hour ago
-
51 power pilferers booked in 765 operations: PESCO1 hour ago
-
1,228,378 progressive power theft cases detected in PESCO in last 3 years1 hour ago
-
Huge fire erupts at Govt higher school in Haripur1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 332,200 cusecs water1 hour ago