Customs Seizes Smuggled Cloth Worth Millions

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Customs seizes smuggled cloth worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Customs authorities seized a significant quantity of smuggled cloth from a trailer at the Mochko check post.

According to a Customs spokesman on Monday, the Anti-smuggling Organization (ASO) of the Enforcement Collectorate, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a suspicious trailer carrying 25,000 kg of ladies and gents cloth from Balochistan.

The clothes were being smuggled using fake auction documents.

The estimated value of the seized cloth and trailer is about Rs. 70 million.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

