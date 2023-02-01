Customs seizes smuggled goods from godown

The Staff of the Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, confiscated smuggled goods worth millions of rupees from a godown located in Laar area on Tuesday night

Official sources in Customs said on a tip of Custom Collector, M.

Tahir, the ASO team raided the godown and seized smuggled goods including cloth, dry milk, tyres and plastic shopping bags.

The sources informed that seven trucks loaded with raided goods were dispatched to the Customs warehouse.

Led by AC, Habib ur Rehman, the team consisted of inspectors, Arshad Nadeem, Shehryar and Abdul Samad, the sources concluded.