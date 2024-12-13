Open Menu

Customs Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Over Rs 30m From Jaffar Express

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 08:24 PM

The Customs Anti-Smuggling team conducted a successful raid at Multan Railway Station, seizing smuggled goods worth over Rs 30 million from Jaffar Express

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Customs Anti-Smuggling team conducted a successful raid at Multan Railway Station, seizing smuggled goods worth over Rs 30 million from Jaffar Express.

Acting on the directives of Customs Collector Multan, Assistant Collector Zaigham Ali led the operation, which uncovered a variety of contraband items, including powdered milk, shopping bags, carpets, fabrics, parachutes, medicines, tires, and other miscellaneous goods.

The smuggled items were concealed in the cargo compartments. Officials involved in the operation included Waqas Leghari, Inspector Hammad Rana, Rao Abrar, and Irfan. Further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain of the seized goods, which were destined for Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

