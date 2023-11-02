Customs seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 108 mln in two days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Customs, Collectorate of Custom-Enforcement, intensified anti-smuggling crackdown by seizing Rs 108.5 million of smuggled goods and vehicles during first two days of November.

The official sources said on Thursday that smuggled goods and vehicles including 626-bags of Whey Powder and Non Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles smuggled into Pakistan through unfrequented routes spanning the bordering areas of Afghanistan and Iran. These are subsequently transported to Multan.

Being cognizant of this phenomenon, Pakistan Customs has intensified the counter smuggling operations and started crackdown against the smuggled goods especially POL, Currency and other goods, they informed.

Sharing the details, they explained that in Multan division on 1st & 2nd November, they seized 626-bags of Whey Powder worth approximately Rs 12.

5 mln from a godown and two NCP Vehicles including Toyota Prius car of 2010 model valuing Rs 6 million and Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep of 2017-model valuing Rs 90 mln have also seized from Multan.

Moreover, strict instructions to the anti-smuggling formations including mobile squads of the Collectorate and airports have been issued to keep vigilance on the illicit movement of essential goods and commodities, Iranian POL and currency, the sources stated.

Chairman FBR Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana and Member Customs (Operations), Zeba Hai Azhar appreciated the Pakistan Customs for taking timely action to thwart the smuggling of essential goods, they concluded.

APP/mjk