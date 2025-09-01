Open Menu

Customs Seizes Smuggled Iranian Diesel Worth Over Rs. 2 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Pakistan Customs intercepted a launch named Al Khola (registration number BFD-17011) near Ormara in the Arabian Sea and recovered a large quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel.

According to spokesperson for Customs on Monday, the Customs officials stopped the vessel during routine surveillance and shifted it to Karachi for detailed inspection.

The search led to the recovery of 18,271 liters of Iranian diesel valued at Rs4.93 million.

The launch, worth Rs20 million, was also seized for being used in smuggling. The total value of the confiscated diesel and vessel amounts to Rs. 249.3 million.

The seized diesel has been shifted to the ASO warehouse, while the crew members of the launch have been taken into custody. A case has been registered under the Customs Act and further investigation is underway.

