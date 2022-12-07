UrduPoint.com

Customs Seizes Smuggled Items Worth Rs 140 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs Range Office Faisalabad seized smuggled items worth Rs.140 million during last one month.

Spokesman of Customs Directorate Inspector Mansoor Nasir told APP that special steps were taken against the smugglers who were inflicting colossal loss to the national kitty by smuggling various items without paying custom duties.

He highlighted that the customs teams on tip-off conducted raids and succeeded in seizing different items worth Rs.140.901 million which were smuggled without payment of Rs.32.149 million taxes and duties.

The Customs Directorate took smuggled items into custody and further investigation against their owners for recovery of custom duties was underway, he added.

