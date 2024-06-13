Open Menu

Customs Seizes Worth Rs Millions Of Smuggled Prohibited Injections

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Customs seizes worth Rs millions of smuggled prohibited injections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Customs has confiscated a substantial quantity of smuggled prohibited injections valued at millions rupees.

According to a spokesman of Customs on Thursday, the Anti-smuggling Organization of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate executed a raid at a warehouse, recovering 4,700 smuggled prohibited Boostin injections.

These injections are used to boost milk production in cows and buffaloes. However, they are detrimental to the health of the livestock and render the milk produced unsafe for human consumption, potentially causing various diseases.

A case has been filed, and two individuals have been arrested. Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Million

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

5 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

6 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan