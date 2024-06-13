Customs Seizes Worth Rs Millions Of Smuggled Prohibited Injections
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Customs has confiscated a substantial quantity of smuggled prohibited injections valued at millions rupees.
According to a spokesman of Customs on Thursday, the Anti-smuggling Organization of the Customs Enforcement Collectorate executed a raid at a warehouse, recovering 4,700 smuggled prohibited Boostin injections.
These injections are used to boost milk production in cows and buffaloes. However, they are detrimental to the health of the livestock and render the milk produced unsafe for human consumption, potentially causing various diseases.
A case has been filed, and two individuals have been arrested. Further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt earmarks Rs 1400 million for women development2 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to prevent Congo virus in Quetta: Bakht Kakar2 minutes ago
-
Maryam Aurangzeb greets PM for presenting balanced federal budget2 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain hot in most parts of country: PMD12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt allocated Rs. 1.4bln for Emergency Services12 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to hand over possession of plots to affected journalists12 minutes ago
-
Punjab allocates Rs. 4bln for Forestry in FY2024-25 budget12 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays21 minutes ago
-
.22 minutes ago
-
Rs. 187bln allocated as non-development budget for police22 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized to hold Shandur Polo Festival on June 28: Secy22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects arrangements in Niamoana cattle market22 minutes ago