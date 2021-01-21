UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Seizes consignment Of Liquor, Rasin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Customs seizes consignment of liquor, rasin

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Customs Hyderabad Region claimed of have seized a consignment of liquor and resin being illegally transported from Karachi to Multan.  According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the Customs received a tip-off about the transportation of the said consignment in a 10-wheeler truck.  A team of the Customs officials spotted and stopped the identified vehicle on Wednesday night on the highway near Hyderabad.

According to the Customs, the truck bearing registration number DGI-224 was transporting 17,500 kilograms of resin, 90 bottles of Chivas Regal whisky, 50 bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label, 30 bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label and 170 bottles of F/O Whisky.  The Customs has put the worth of the seized items at Rs 14.1 million.  The Customs also arrested the driver Riaz Hussain son of Iqbal Hussain and cleaner Iqbal Hattar son of Muhammad Baksh Hattar and a FIR has also been registered. 

Related Topics

Karachi Multan Driver Vehicle Hyderabad FIR From Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns blasts in Baghdad

40 minutes ago

UAE hosts sixth Arab Finance Deputies Meeting

54 minutes ago

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

55 minutes ago

Dnata inaugurates state-of-the-art cargo complex a ..

1 hour ago

EPAA organises afforestation campaign for Al Munta ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.