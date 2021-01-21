HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Customs Hyderabad Region claimed of have seized a consignment of liquor and resin being illegally transported from Karachi to Multan. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the Customs received a tip-off about the transportation of the said consignment in a 10-wheeler truck. A team of the Customs officials spotted and stopped the identified vehicle on Wednesday night on the highway near Hyderabad.

According to the Customs, the truck bearing registration number DGI-224 was transporting 17,500 kilograms of resin, 90 bottles of Chivas Regal whisky, 50 bottles of Johnnie Walker Black Label, 30 bottles of Johnnie Walker Red Label and 170 bottles of F/O Whisky. The Customs has put the worth of the seized items at Rs 14.1 million. The Customs also arrested the driver Riaz Hussain son of Iqbal Hussain and cleaner Iqbal Hattar son of Muhammad Baksh Hattar and a FIR has also been registered.