Customs sequestrates smuggled items worth over Rs 52 mln

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Customs Collectorate (Enforcement ) confiscated miscellaneous goods of over Rs 52 million during a crackdown against smugglers from Multan and Sahiwal.

Official sources said on Monday that miscellaneous items included: High Speed Diesel (HSD), Imported piston compressors, Hino truck and clothes by anti-smuggling squad in different raids.

They informed that the raids were conducted on the directions of Customs Collector, Dr Rehmat Ullah Vistro adding that the anti-smuggling activities would continue unabated in future too.

The department will leave no stone unturned to end the menace of smuggling, they quoted Customs Collector as saying.

