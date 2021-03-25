Customs staff seizes narcotics worth Rs. 49 million at Karachi Airport

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday said Customs staff had seized narcotics worth Rs 49 million at Karachi Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday said Customs staff had seized narcotics worth Rs 49 million at Karachi Airport.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister to combat smuggling, Customs staff posted at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi continued crackdown against illegal movement of narcotics and contraband goods, said a press release issued by FBR here.

These consistent efforts resulted in seizure of 2.4 kilograms of Narcotics (Pure Cocaine) concealed in body cavities containing 161 capsules which were recovered from two passengers arriving from an African country via Qatar.

Total value of narcotics seized is expected to be Rs.49 million.

Further legal proceedings against two foreign nationals are underway.