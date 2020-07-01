Customs surpasses assigned target of duty collection

The Model Custom Collectorate of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi collected Rs. 2658.02 million as custom duty during the month of June 2020 against the assigned target of Rs. 1693.02 million thereby exceeding the target by 965 million which is 57% higher than the target

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Model Custom Collectorate of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi collected Rs. 2658.02 million as custom duty during the month of June 2020 against the assigned target of Rs. 1693.02 million thereby exceeding the target by 965 million which is 57% higher than the target.

The MCC - JIAP collected Rs. 21175.31 million of customs duty during the financial year 2019-2020 as compared to the given target of Rs. 20488.69 million that is an increase of 23.16% as compared to the last financial year, according to a news release on Wednesday.

A total amount of duty and taxes amounting to Rs.

51.4 billion was collected during the current financial year 2019-2020, whereas Rs. 44.8 billion were collected in financial year 2018-19.

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 which resulted in lockdown and suspension of flight operations, the revenue target was achieved by taking administrative measures such as Post Release Audit, correct valuation, finalization of provisional assessment and automation in assessment of mobile phones.

Collector, MCC - JIAP Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan felicitated officers and staff of the Collectorate on achieving the target.