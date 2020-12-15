UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs Teams Seize Smuggled Indian Goods Worth Rs110 Million In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Customs teams seize smuggled Indian goods worth Rs110 million in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :In a bid to accelerate crackdown against smugglers and sellers of smuggled goods, the Customs Collectorate has seized Indian toiletries, cosmetics, gutka and betel nuts worth Rs57 million during the last seven days.

According to press release issued here by Hyderabad Customs authorities on Tuesday have taken action taken in pursuance of the Federal government's directives to ensure that Indian goods, which were banned for import into Pakistan, could not find their way into local market through smuggling.

The six sub divisional outfits of Hyderabad Customs have seized Indian products, in finished or raw form, worth 110 million rupees from July to December 15, 2020, statement said and added that the quantity seized was three times more than the value of the goods seized last year.

The customs authorities have deployed special contingents at the inter provincial borders as well as the city entry points to ensure that no smuggled good find its way into the province, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Import Hyderabad July December 2020 Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 Li ..

2 minutes ago

India faces daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore as farmer ..

1 minute ago

DPO inspect police station

1 minute ago

PNSC achieves topline growth in first quarter

1 minute ago

Wheat cultivation completed over 89.7 percent, gra ..

1 minute ago

UK Saw Sharpest Annual Employment Drop Since 2010 ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.