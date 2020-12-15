Customs teams seize smuggled Indian goods worth Rs110 million in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :In a bid to accelerate crackdown against smugglers and sellers of smuggled goods, the Customs Collectorate has seized Indian toiletries, cosmetics, gutka and betel nuts worth Rs57 million during the last seven days.

According to press release issued here by Hyderabad Customs authorities on Tuesday have taken action taken in pursuance of the Federal government's directives to ensure that Indian goods, which were banned for import into Pakistan, could not find their way into local market through smuggling.

The six sub divisional outfits of Hyderabad Customs have seized Indian products, in finished or raw form, worth 110 million rupees from July to December 15, 2020, statement said and added that the quantity seized was three times more than the value of the goods seized last year.

The customs authorities have deployed special contingents at the inter provincial borders as well as the city entry points to ensure that no smuggled good find its way into the province, it added.