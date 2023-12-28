Open Menu

Customs Thwart Drug Smuggling Attempt

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The collectorate of customs has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a substantial amount of drugs from Karachi airport to Saudia Arabia.

The customs officials said that amphetamine drugs worth Rs 6 million in the international market were seized from the luggage of a Jeddah-bound passenger, according to a private news channel on Thursday.

Later, upon inquiry, the passenger was also arrested, and a case was registered against him, it added.

