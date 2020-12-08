Customs to auction seized Indian ginger consignment if found fit for human consumption

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Customs Multan has sent samples from an Indian Ginger consignment, seized last Monday, to laboratory for analysis to assess its fitness for human consumption and the 21 ton consignment would be auctioned if found healthy, customs officials said.

Anti-Smuggling Organization, Model Customs Collectorate (Enforcement & Compliance) Multan had arrested two persons and seized a container of Indian ginger from local vegetables market in an operation last Monday.

Indian ginger, weighing 21 tons and valuing around Rs 11.5 million, packed inside a container, was seized after it had reached Multan from Afghanistan through Quetta and those accompanying the container failed to show any documents to the officials to prove it was a legal transportation. The container valuing around Rs 20 million and the ginger stock was taken into possession.

The two accused were in customs custody for further investigations and would be produced before the customs court.