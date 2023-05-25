UrduPoint.com

Customs To Augment Govt's Efforts To Check Smuggling

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Customs to augment govt's efforts to check smuggling

The newly deputed Customs Collector, Dr Rehmatulah Vistro Thursday vowed to stop smuggled items to augment the government's efforts to curb the menace as the country could not afford it in existing economic conditions

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The newly deputed Customs Collector, Dr Rehmatulah Vistro Thursday vowed to stop smuggled items to augment the government's efforts to curb the menace as the country could not afford it in existing economic conditions.

Speaking at a maiden news conference here he informed that Customs Collectorate (Enforcement Multan ) seized a Multan-bound bus heading from Quetta and confiscated smuggled items worth over Rs 250 million from the cavities including betel nuts and skimmed milk concealed in a novel way.

He stated that on a tip-off, a team consisting of additional collector Irfan Shaukat, and assistant�collector, Habib ur Rehman, was constituted to foil the smuggling bid adding that normally the bus has an emergency gate on the other side of the road while it has on the roadside for smuggling purposes.

The team raided the bus near Sher Shah toll plaza and found the items in the cavities which included betel nuts for Rs 5 million, and skimmed milk worth Rs7million while the bus cost was Rs15 mln.� The collector maintained�that the smuggled goods of Rs over 128 million were seized in the current month so far and added that the collectorate would share a whats app number soon with the public to inform the department about smugglers and their bids if they come to know.

To a query, Dr Rehmatulah noted that they would not disturb anyone good for nothing but the people found involved in smuggling won't be spared.

Answering another question, the collector stated that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted on it.� �Additional Collector Irfan Shaukat, Deputy Collector Maryam Haq and Assistant Collector Habib ur Rehman were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Quetta Road From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

21 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before ..

Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before and after arrival in Saudi Ara ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in ..

Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in Kandhkot

8 minutes ago
 Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formi ..

Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formidable Shield NATO Drills-UK Re ..

8 minutes ago
 China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Sa ..

China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Safety at ZNPP - Rosatom

8 minutes ago
 Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high ..

Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high of Rs. 6.76 b

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.