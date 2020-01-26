Customs to be equipped with all resources: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said the government would equip the Customs with all necessary resources as the department had a greater role in imports and exports.

He made this assurance while speaking as the chief guest in the narcotics bulldozing and burning ceremony held in connection with the World Customs Day here at Wagha border.

At the ceremony, the seized narcotics worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes and bulldozed, while selected Customs officers and officials were also presented shields as memento to their best performance.

Chief Collector Zeba Azhar, Collector Ahmed Rauf, Collector (Customs Multan) Muhammad Saleem, Collector Basit Masood Abbasi, overseas Pakistani Raja Muhammad Mazhar and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated the Customs officers and officers for enhancing revenues by 60 per cent and reducing smuggling ratio by 115 per cent when compared with past figures.

The governor observed that Pakistan's economy could further be strengthened not in years but in months if smuggling was curbed completely.

Pakistan Customs had paramount importance in Pakistan's economy and its performance was commendable, he said and added that Customs also has very crucial role in achieving the country's revenue targets.

He said that provision of best facilities to foreigners and overseas Pakistan was a must and Customs authorities should perform its responsibilities in a better manner and improve image of Customs department. "We have to improve service delivery system through modern technology, as number of people coming to Pakistan has doubled during one and half years," he added.

He was of the view that Customs is the face of Pakistan as it builds first impression about Pakistan in one's mind, who come to Pakistan, asserting that people did not want to face any difficulty at Customs, and overseas Pakistani must be treated in a best possible manner.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was resolving the public issues with all sincerity and its basic agenda was economic development and enhancement of exports.