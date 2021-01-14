UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Customs To Destroys Narcotics, Contraband Goods On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Customs to destroys narcotics, contraband goods on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Directorate General Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Sukkur Range would arrange a ceremony to destroy confiscated goods here on January 16 (Saturday).

The ceremony will be attended by officials of Pakistan Rangers, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Law enforcing Agencies, representatives of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and others, said an announcement on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Sukkur Chamber January FBR Commerce

Recent Stories

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

6 minutes ago

E-commerce boost income of Chinese farmers

5 minutes ago

Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago

Gold prices on Thursday in karachi

5 minutes ago

PFMA lauds KP Govt for increasing wheat quota

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.