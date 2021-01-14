Customs to destroys narcotics, contraband goods on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Directorate General Customs Intelligence and Investigation, Sukkur Range would arrange a ceremony to destroy confiscated goods here on January 16 (Saturday).

The ceremony will be attended by officials of Pakistan Rangers, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Law enforcing Agencies, representatives of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) and others, said an announcement on Thursday.