Customs unearths Rs 400mln smuggling cases in 6 months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Customs authorities Faisalabad unearthed smuggling cases worth Rs 400 million during the last six months and recovered Rs 30-40 million, according to Additional Collector Customs Anti-Smuggling Ghulam Nabi Kamboh.

Addressing the business community at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here Saturday, he termed smuggling a menace for national economy.

He said Customs Faisalabad witnessed 800 percent improvement, compared to the previous six months.

He said that the anti-smuggling staff recovered 500 smuggled LCDs from a congested market of Faisalabad. A huge quantity of dry fruit was recovered from a godown and the owners failed to show any legal documents.

Later, a question-answer session was held and the FCCI shield was presented to Additional Collector Customs Ghulan Nabi Kamboh.