Customs Unearths Smuggled Goods Cases Of Rs 400mln Last Six Months

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:12 PM

Customs unearths smuggled goods cases of Rs 400mln last six months

The Collect orate of Customs unearthed cases of smuggled goods worth Rs 400 million during the last six months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) : The Collect orate of Customs unearthed cases of smuggled goods worth Rs 400 million during the last six months.

This was said by Additional Collector Customs (Anti-smuggling) Ghulam Nabi Kamboh while addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

He termed smuggling a menace for the national economy and said that it was a duty of every Pakistani to play his role in weeding out it.

"We are ready to face the challenge and our performance is 800 per cent more than the previous six months," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, FCCI President Rana Sikandar Azam said that no one could support smuggling and demanded that problems of businessmen should be resolved.

