Customs dept Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Over Rs 360m In Feb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Customs Collectorate Enforcement have raided against smugglers and seized smuggled goods worth over Rs 360 million during last month of February.

The customs teams under supervision of Deputy Collector Maryam Jamil have raided in it's jurisdiction at Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur under the directions of Collector Customs Enforcement Multan Syed Imran Sajjad Bukhari.

The goods which were seized included 48 non-custom paid vehicles, foreign cloth, betal nuts, food grains, liquor, cigarettes fake/ foreign, electronic goods, medicines, mobile phones and misleneous goods.

According to Collector Customs Syed Imran Sajjad Bukhari, Multan Customs Enforcement was always active to prevent the menace like smuggling.

