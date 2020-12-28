Cut-flower, vegetable production cell inaugurated at Islamia University

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Inauguration ceremony of the Project Cut-Flower and Vegetable Production, Research and Training Cell was held at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor inaugurated the project along with Tanveer Mehmood Chaudhary, President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry who was guest of honor.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the project aims at establishing an independent, self-sustained and revenue generating cut-flower and vegetable production cell.

Prof Dr Athar Mahboob in his address on this occasion said that the project will produce the superior quality vegetables and cut flowers generating revenue for the university. Under this project, a self-sustained facility for research and capacity building will also be established making the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, a leading institution providing skilled manpower as country direly needs trained human resource and entrepreneurs for sustainable economy and self-reliance at national level.

He further added that under this project we will also produce mushrooms on commercial scale along with export grade herbs and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry will play a role of partner utilizing technical skills through investments and business ventures.

On this occasion, a display of oyster and button mushrooms and herbs produced in-house also attracted the participants. Project Director Dr Rashid Shaheen gave a detailed briefing on this occasion thanking the Vice Chancellor for patronizing and supporting the first ever project in the university's history harnessing the skills and building capacity of faculty , researchers and students. Prof Dr Muazzam Jameel, Registrar, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Director Research, Afzaal Ahmed Director Planning and Development, Fazal Mehmood Khan, Director Health education Project, Dr Asif Naveed Ranjha, faculty members and students were present in large number.