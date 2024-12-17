- Home
- Pakistan
- Cut in interest rate to help boost investment in Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Cut In Interest Rate To Help Boost Investment In Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the central bank's announcement of cut in the interest rate by 2% to 13% would help boost investment in the country and stimulate the economic growth
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the central bank's announcement of cut in the interest rate by 2% to 13% would help boost investment in the country and stimulate the economic growth.
"Taking advantage of the good news on economic front, we should first promote domestic investment, as a result the foreign investment will automatically come to the country," the prime minister said while chairing a cabinet meeting.
The meeting began with the recitation of Fateha for the eternal peace of Siddiq-ul-Farooq and a policeman who was martyred in Karak during a terrorist attack on polio workers' team.
Addressing the persistent challenge of polio eradication, the prime minister regretted that while the polio virus had been nearly eradicated worldwide, Pakistan still faced obstacles in becoming a polio-free country.
He stressed the need to overcome these challenges and reaffirmed the government's commitment to eliminating the disease.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Pakistani lives in the recent boat capsizing incident near Greece.
Welcoming the recent positive indicators, the prime minister noted that the policy rate had been reduced by 2% to 13%, which would provide relief to businesses and investors. He described this as a "welcoming sign" for the economy, expressing optimism that it would encourage investment and stimulate growth.
He further highlighted that the inflation rate had dropped to its lowest level since 2018, a significant development for the economy.
Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the importance of promoting local investment and announced that the government had completed a home-grown economic plan, which will be formally unveiled in a special event soon.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..
Rwandan government delegation visits SAMG projects
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of Victoria School in Al Dhaid
Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches handbook on ESG maturity in maritime sector
ILO praises UAE's Labour Market legislation, policies
DEWA generates 45.14 TWh of power in nine months
Romina lauds World Bank for fostering more resilient future for Pakistan
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power suspension programme
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif applauds record current account surplus
UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project
Pak Navy participates in multilateral exercise Mavi Balina-2024 at Dalaman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA demolishes site offices, infrastructure of PEC housing scheme30 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condemns attack on polio security vehicle in DI Khan30 minutes ago
-
NDF urges Govt, NGOs partnership to eradicate polio virus effectively30 minutes ago
-
Media role crucial for reducing rapid population growth: Dr Ali40 minutes ago
-
CM orders fool proof security of Polio teams40 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in Dhoke Kala Khan area40 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome inaugurates ‘Lincoln Corner’ at iconic QAL49 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice PHC visits Abbottabad District Courts49 minutes ago
-
DIG Headquarters visits hospital to inquire after SP Security49 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates pre-nursery class at DMSC49 minutes ago
-
Two members of snatcher gang arrested; valuables, weapons recovered50 minutes ago
-
Winter holidays announced in Punjab50 minutes ago