Cut In Petroleum Prices Much Greater In Pakistan: Ch Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said that the government reduced petroleum prices more than in other countries while the petroleum crisis was primarily created by some elements from the business communities in the country.

He said that the business community was smoothly enjoying the profit when prices of commodities were increased whereas they used other means to avoid loss on price cut.

Talking to a private news channel, the Governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had already cited towards these selfish and money making groups of selected people.

He said the PTI government must be commended for bringing down the $20 billion trade deficit by 72 percent.

To a question, Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that the claims of good governance and excellent performance by the Sindh government could be gauged from the fact that the number of coronavirus cases in Sindh were equal to Punjab with its double population from Sindh.

He said the Prime Minister has clear stand on smart lockdown in corona hotspots across the country.

The Governor said that no country in the world was prepared to face the challenge posed by COVID-19 which collapsed even strong economies. He said that it was collective responsibility of all our social, political and religious stakeholders to make our joint national strategy against coronavirus pandemic. He also advised the Opposition to come out of blame game and political point scoring for the national cause.

Ch Sarwar said that in the light of his prediction about pressure on hospitals due to odd situation ahead, the government established telemedicine centers, pink and mental helplines for corona infected women and mentally stressed people in the province besides distributing ration among 1.3 million families and personal protective equipments worth Rs 4500 million.

