Cut Scales-hit mango branches and burn, says mango scientist

Principal Scientist, Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Grewal advised farmers on Wednesday to cut the Scales-hit branches of mango trees in their orchards and burn them to save the aromatic and delicious fruit from the insect attack and make room for passage of air and sunlight through the plants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Principal Scientist, Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Grewal advised farmers on Wednesday to cut the Scales-hit branches of mango trees in their orchards and burn them to save the aromatic and delicious fruit from the insect attack and make room for passage of air and sunlight through the plants.

Grewal said in a statement that attack of Scales, a small, stationary, and shell-like insects on leaf stems or fruit surfaces was observed on mango crop not only on big trees but also on smaller plants. "Since the attack occurred at a time when fruit was passing through firming stage, pesticides application was not possible and hence it affected the fruit quality in some orchards.

" The MRI principal scientist warned that this problems should be tackled effectively now otherwise it would emerge again next year with more vigor.

The branches of mango trees affected the most by scales must be cut and burned. Trimming of plants should also be done to ensure passage of air and sunlight for better growth.

He advised farmers to apply spray of 400 grams Beprofezane in 100 litres of water or 250 ml Tryezophos in 100 litres of water per acre to control the attack.