Cutting Aluminium Intake Can Minimise Potential Health Risk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Researchers have found that reducing the consumption of food kept in aluminium packaging can minimise the potential health risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Researchers have found that reducing the consumption of food kept in aluminium packaging can minimise the potential health risks.

A high intake of aluminium compounds can cause, among other things, neurotoxic developmental disorders as well as damage the kidneys, liver and bones.

The BFR: Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Germany, bases its assessment of the population's aluminium intake from food on the latest consumption and concentration data, Medical Daily reported.

According to the research, consumption data are collected through consumer surveys and provide information on which foods and how much of them are eaten by different consumer groups.

For the risk assessment of aluminium intake, the BfR uses the tolerable weekly intake (TWI) derived from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) of 1 milligram aluminium per kilogram body weight.

The BfR's assessment showed that aluminium intake from food is lower compared to previous studies.

If other relevant sources of aluminium intake are taken into account, such as aluminium containing cosmetic products and uncoated food contact materials, the total intake can exhaust or even exceed the TWI for all age groups.

Accroding to BFR, consumers can influence their aluminium intake. Those who want to reduce their aluminium intake should use aluminium containing antiperspirants and toothpaste sparingly.

When it comes to food, the BfR suggested a varied diet as well as alternating products and brands.

This can contribute to reducing the risk of permanently high aluminium intake caused by individual highly contaminated products.

They advised against the preparation and storage of, in particular, acidic and salty foods in uncoated aluminium articles or aluminium foil.

