- Home
- Pakistan
- Cutting-edge technologies for small farmers imperative to increase productivity: Dr Sarwar
Cutting-edge Technologies For Small Farmers Imperative To Increase Productivity: Dr Sarwar
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 09:24 PM
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that small farmers were 90 percent of farming community and the cutting-edge technologies for them was imperative to increase per acre agriculture productivity
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that small farmers were 90 percent of farming community and the cutting-edge technologies for them was imperative to increase per acre agriculture productivity.
He was talking to the delegation of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore, which visited UAF under leadership of Hina Khalid.
Dr Sarwar called for promoting high value crop and said that commissioned research needed to be promoted to address real agrarian challenges of the country. He stressed the need to bring research to doorsteps of the farmers for which agricultural scientists and experts would have to play their active role.
He said that the university had introduced high-yielding and potential varieties of genetically modified sugarcane including insect-resistant transgenic sugarcane and herbicide-tolerant transgenic sugarcane.
These sugarcane varieties were carrying superior traits like input-responsiveness, early maturing, top borer-resistance, herbicide-tolerance and high-number of tillers. It was the second GM sugarcane varieties after the Brazil across the globe, he added.
He said that the university developed varieties of climate resilient wheat with the support of Washington State University would prove to be a milestone.
He said that the UAF had introduced new varieties of soybeans which were being promoted among the farmers to get rid of the import. He said they had developed chickpea for irrigated land.
He said that UAF, being the first agricultural institution in the subcontinent, was playing a significance role in the uplift of the sector.
Talking about internationalization, he said that university was housing Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and food Security, Chinese Confucius Institute, D8 Center and ISTA Seed Lab.
Recent Stories
CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff
NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists
Blind murder traced, two arrested
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in meeting with EU delegation
SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic surgeon
Attock police nab hardened criminal after shootout
Minister for reducing time frame in KPPSC for recruitment completion
Plans to export nursing workforce from Pakistan to US make progress
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 4
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CSA, PIPS sign MoU on capacity-building of civil servants, parliamentary staff1 minute ago
-
NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related1 minute ago
-
Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi9 minutes ago
-
PJA hosts literary session with famous poet Prof. Dr. Rakhshanda Naveed9 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Capacity Building Workshop Held for Journalists9 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, two arrested51 seconds ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights in meeting with EU delegation52 seconds ago
-
SPSC announces written test result of Orthopedic surgeon54 seconds ago
-
Attock police nab hardened criminal after shootout55 seconds ago
-
Minister for reducing time frame in KPPSC for recruitment completion2 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project to be inaugurated on Feb 413 minutes ago
-
Court convicts accused in rape-cum-murder of minor girl13 minutes ago