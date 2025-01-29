Cutting-edge technologies for small farmers imperative to increase productivity: Dr Sarwar

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that small farmers were 90 percent of farming community and the cutting-edge technologies for them was imperative to increase per acre agriculture productivity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said that small farmers were 90 percent of farming community and the cutting-edge technologies for them was imperative to increase per acre agriculture productivity.

He was talking to the delegation of 42nd Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore, which visited UAF under leadership of Hina Khalid.

Dr Sarwar called for promoting high value crop and said that commissioned research needed to be promoted to address real agrarian challenges of the country. He stressed the need to bring research to doorsteps of the farmers for which agricultural scientists and experts would have to play their active role.

He said that the university had introduced high-yielding and potential varieties of genetically modified sugarcane including insect-resistant transgenic sugarcane and herbicide-tolerant transgenic sugarcane.

These sugarcane varieties were carrying superior traits like input-responsiveness, early maturing, top borer-resistance, herbicide-tolerance and high-number of tillers. It was the second GM sugarcane varieties after the Brazil across the globe, he added.

He said that the university developed varieties of climate resilient wheat with the support of Washington State University would prove to be a milestone.

He said that the UAF had introduced new varieties of soybeans which were being promoted among the farmers to get rid of the import. He said they had developed chickpea for irrigated land.

He said that UAF, being the first agricultural institution in the subcontinent, was playing a significance role in the uplift of the sector.

Talking about internationalization, he said that university was housing Pak-Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and food Security, Chinese Confucius Institute, D8 Center and ISTA Seed Lab.