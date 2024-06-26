Open Menu

Cutting Of 'Phulai', 'Kahu' Trees Banned In Khushab

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in the revenue limits of district Khushab to stop the cutting of 'Phulai' and 'Kahu' trees in the region.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Home Department told the media on Wednesday that large-scale cutting of Phulai and Kahu trees was observed due to the increasing demand for tobacco industry. It was posing a serious threat and had endangered the delicate ecosystem of the Soan Valley. The large-scale cutting of these trees from watersheds areas also resulted in flash floods and hill torrents.

The spokesperson said that this situation can play havoc in low lying areas which causes disturbance to public peace and danger to human life and tranquility. He informed that the Deputy Commissioner Khushab had requested to impose Section 144 under CrPC 1898 to prevent the cutting of Phulai and Kahu trees in the revenue limits of district Khushab and their movement out of the district for 15 days.

